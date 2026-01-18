Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona injury doubt for Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona are hoping to make it 12 wins in a row across all competitions when they take on Real Sociedad on Sunday. The La Liga leaders have the chance to re-establish their four points lead in the standings, following Real Madrid’s win over Levante on Saturday afternoon.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick looked ahead to the Anoeta clash during his pre-match press conference.

“I could see that they are now more confident after the two wins and the draw. I know the Real Sociedad coach well, we lived near each other in Germany. It will be a tough match. They have fantastic players. We want to win the league and to do that, we have to win tomorrow.”

Flick confirmed that Raphinha, who did not train with the group on Saturday (via MD), is a doubt for the match, as he is struggling with a minor injury.

“We decided that Raphinha would not train after a kick he received. We don’t know if he’ll be available against Real Sociedad.”

Flick on Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future

If Raphinha misses out, Marcus Rashford would the prime candidate to replace him. Flick spoke on the Manchester United loanee, and whether he will remain at Barcelona on a permanent basis.

“Deco and I always talk about the team. Of what is necessary and of issues like this as well. Rashford’s performance has been very good, but you have to manage these things. See what will be necessary next season. There is a long way to go. Obviously, we have a player who performs at a top level. We are Barça, one of the best teams in the world and we are giving them the opportunity to grow with the best in the world, I want to say that to the players of the academy. We give them confidence. If you want to play for Barça, you have to be 100%. These colours have to be defended and that’s what I want to see. I don’t want the rest of the players.”

Flick: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen knows what he wants

Flick was also asked about whether Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be leaving Barcelona, amid reports of a possible loan move to Girona.

“This is Marc’s decision. He knows exactly what he wants. We have spoken many times. I have also spoken with Deco about what can happen. I have no further information. Marc, if he was on loan, would still be our captain. He is one of the club’s idols. It is his decision and we will accept it.”