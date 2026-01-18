Barcelona star agrees four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona are about to finalise their first exit of the winter transfer window, and it will be done against their wishes. Dro Fernandez, who handed in a request to leave earlier in the week, is now hours away from ending his time in Catalonia.

Dro was promoted to the first team last summer by Hansi Flick, and he has featured on five occasions across all competitions. He is highly-regarded within Can Barca, but the lack of regular playing time has led to frustration on the part of the 18-year-old, who now sees his future away from Barcelona.

Chelsea and Manchester City were candidates to sign Dro, but it is Paris Saint-Germain that have won the race for his signature. A deal has now been sealed, with L’Equipe (via MD) reporting that the midfielder has agreed a contract with the reigning European champions that will see him through to 2030.

PSG will not proceed to pay Dro’s €6m release clause, and once that is confirmed, he will officially be a part of Luis Enrique’s squad. The likelihood is that the transfer is made official in the next 24-48 hours, with Barcelona already resigned to losing one of their most highly-rated La Masia talents.

Dro will hope to be the exception to recent rule

In recent years, a number of Barcelona talents have controversially chosen to leave the club, having been offered a contract to extend their stay. Ilaix Moriba, Arnau Tenas and Marc Guiu are among them, with none of them having managed to make a positive impression at RB Leipzig, PSG and Chelsea respectively. Dro will hope that he can break this mould, as he seeks to stamp his authority in the French capital.

It remains to be seen whether Dro’s exit will see Barcelona go back into the transfer market. They already brought in Joao Cancelo, but there could be scope for another addition before the end of the month.