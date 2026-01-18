With Joao Cancelo already signed, the main focus of transfers at Barcelona between now and the end of the month will be on possible departures. Dro Fernandez is poised to leave for Paris Saint-Germain, and the next out of the door could be club captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

It has been a difficult season for Ter Stegen, who only re-appeared in December after recovering from back surgery in the summer. He was told upon his return that there is no place for him in Hansi Flick’s squad, with Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny considered to be first and second choice for the 2025-26 campaign.

As such, a departure is expected during the winter transfer window, given that Ter Stegen needs minutes to guarantee a starting spot for Germany at this summer’s World Cup. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, although one of those options has now been slammed shut.

As per MD, Ter Stegen has turned down the chance to join West Ham United on loan. The 33-year-old made it clear that he does not see himself moving to England this month, with his plan being to remain close to his family in Catalonia.

Girona firm favourites to sign Ter Stegen on loan

Ter Stegen’s stance makes it almost certain that Girona will be the team to secure his services for the second half of the season. A deal is close to being agreed, which would ensure that the goalkeeper does not need to relocate, while also ensuring that he can be a starting goalkeeper – he would replace Paulo Gazzaniga, who has been below-par.

It seems inevitable that Ter Stegen will join Girona before the end of the winter transfer window. For him, it is an excellent move, given that he can stay at his current home with his family, while also playing much more regularly that he would do if he were to remain at Barcelona.