Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward

Atletico Madrid will be busy between now and the closing of the winter transfer window, as they seek reinforcements for Diego Simeone’s squad. The departures of Javi Galan, Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori mean that a new left, central midfielder and forward are needed, and currently, work is being done on each area.

Midfield is the priority for the time being, but addressing defence and attack is equally important. For the latter, targets have already been identified, with the favourite having also been picked out.

As per Diario AS, Atleti are very keen on signing Lee Kang-in, and talks between the two clubs are already ongoing. Director of Football Mateu Alemany has been in Paris in recent days, and he took in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 victory over Lille on Friday, a match that the South Korea international was not involved in.

Lee is currently sidelined with a minor injury, but he will be back in action before the end of the month. Atleti do not see his current absence as a stumbling block, which is they have made their move, and with good relations between themselves and PSG, it is hoped that an agreement can be reached in the coming days.

Atleti have a backup option lined up

PSG are counting on Lee, so it is far from certain that PSG will allow a deal to be done. If that is the case, Atleti are prepared to move for another Ligue 1 attack: Matias Fernandez-Pardo. As per Diario AS, Los Colchoneros have rekindled the interest they showed in the summer, with the feeling now being that a deal is much more achievable.

It will be interesting to see who Atleti end up with, but both players would be exciting additions to Simeone’s squad – certainly more so than Raspadori was in the summer.