Real Madrid returned to winning ways with an unconvincing 2-0 victory over Levante at the Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, with goals coming from Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio.

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Despite the pressure on his goal at times, he had little to do.

Fede Valverde – 7

Started slow, but got better as the game went on. He continues to look much more comfortable at right-back compared to his natural midfield position.

Raul Asencio – 8.5

Excellent performance from the young defender, who made the difference at both ends of the pitch. He was formidable at the back, and he completed his performance with an excellent header for Real Madrid’s second goal.

Dean Huijsen – 6.5

Had a couple of shaky moments, but on the whole, he was slightly better than he has been in recent weeks.

Alvaro Carreras – 6.5

Not as solid in defence as he has been during the first six months of his Real Madrid career, but he did enough.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Offered little in attack, but from a defensive perspective, he was good.

Eduardo Camavinga – 5.5

Had a couple of lapses of concentration that almost cost Real Madrid, so it was no surprise that he was taken off at half time.

Jude Bellingham – 6.5

He tried, but he cannot get himself out of his recent slump. He should have scored late on to make it 3-0, but his header was straight at Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6.5

Started on the right, and despite it not being a comfortable position for him, he competed well. He was unlucky to be replaced at half time.

Kylian Mbappe – 7

He did not look fit, but even a half-fit Mbappe makes the difference. He won the penalty that he himself converted for the opening goal, which capped a good performance from the returning Frenchman.

Vinicius Junior – 6

Like Bellingham, he is struggled to return to his best level. He was regularly targeted with boos from the home crowd, and it definitely affected his performance.

Substitutes

Arda Guler – 7.5

He made the difference off the bench. He helped Real Madrid gain a lot more control in midfield, as he also provided the assist for Asencio’s goal.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

Had a couple of nice moments.

Dani Ceballos – 6.5

He’s not been at his best this season, but he can take confidence from this cameo. He was excellent in helping Real Madrid continue their control.

David Alaba – N/A

Good minutes for the defender, who is continuing his latest comeback from injury.