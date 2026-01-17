Levante Real Madrid

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe fires Real Madrid into lead against Levante before Raul Asencio adds second

Real Madrid have had a difficult afternoon against Levante, but they have now managed to find the breakthrough at the Bernabeu.

Loud boos have been the story so far, with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and president Florentino Perez having been particularly targeted. It has contributed to a very disappointing performance from Real Madrid, with Levante having been the better team in the opening 57 minutes.

But on minute 58, Real Madrid found the breakthrough. Kylian Mbappe was fouled inside the penalty area by Levante defender Adrian de la Fuente, and he dusted himself off to score from 12 yards.

Soon after, Real Madrid have doubled their advantage. Arda Guler’s corner from the left was brilliantly headed home by Raul Asencio, who makes it goals in back-to-back Bernabeu matches.

Mbappe had been expected to miss this match due to knee discomfort, but on Friday, Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed his availability. So far, he has made a big difference between the two teams, and coupled with Asencio’s goal, it means that Los Blancos are set to return to winning ways.

