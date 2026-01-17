Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Sunday as they travel to face Real Sociedad in Donostia-San Sebastian. However, there has been little focus on the match over the last 24 hours, with the big story being Dro Fernandez’s imminent departure.

Earlier this week, Dro informed Barcelona that he would be leaving, with PSG currently seen as big favourites to sign him. On the situation, head coach Hansi Flick was asked for his thoughts, as per Diario AS.

“I will speak when this has already happened, now is not the time. As a coach, what we do is give confidence to the players. You try to believe in them so that they grow. I also know that there are people around him. I want to wait for this to be a thing of the past. If he decides to change clubs, then we will deal with it. Now is not the time.

“The situation today, everyone is here. If Dro is not closed, I am not going to answer this question. But we are in the world of football and sometimes things happen. You may not agree with what you do, but they are adults. There are people around them and it may incite them. But I don’t want to talk anymore, I think that’s enough.”

Flick: “When a player deserves to play, he plays”

Flick also delivered a message to the many La Masia starlets that are pushing for a place in the first team, as was the case with Dro before his call-up last summer.

“For me, it’s about training every day. I have a lot of experience in this regard. To make them see the potential they have. I analyse it and then I propose it to them. These are areas in which we can help them. As I said before, they are in one of the best teams in the world, it is not easy to get minutes. But in the end, after each workout, it makes you better. That’s what I can see in every session. That is the process. When a player does things well and deserves to play, he plays.”