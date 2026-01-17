Barcelona are about to finalise their first departure of the winter transfer window, with Dro Fernandez poised to leave the Spotify Camp Nou. The teenage midfielder, who has been part of the first team since being promoted by Hansi Flick last summer, has made it clear to club bosses that he will be moving on.

Dro has played five times for Barcelona this season, but with a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order, he has chosen to continue his career elsewhere. As per Diario AS, he will be joining Paris Saint-Germain, with the reigning European champions having bested the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign him.

Dro, who is able to leave Barcelona due to his release clause being a mere €6m, is very interested in working under Luis Enrique. He made it clear that the idea of working under the being coached by the two-time Champions League winner was by far the most attractive option available to him.

Agreement is all-but sealed

As per the report, an agreement on a contract is all-but finalised, but only the signing to come. It means that PSG can now activate Dro’s €6m release clause, thus allowing him to travel to Paris to begin the next stage of his career.

The situation with Dro has been a bitter pill to swallow for Barcelona – and is very reminiscent of previous cases involving Arnau Tenas, who also went to PSG, and Marc Guiu, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024. Hansi Flick, who had put his faith in the 18-year-old, is said to be especially disappointed with the decision that has been made.

Dro’s departure does mean that important funds will be coming in, although Barcelona recognise that €6m is far below their valuation of the player. However, it is good news for La Masia stars that have their eyes on a first team promotion, such as Guille and Toni Fernandez.