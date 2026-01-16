Shock at Barcelona as wonderkid midfielder set to pay release clause to leave

Barcelona are set to lose talented midfielder Dro Fernandez, who will leave the club during this transfer window. The Spanish-Philipine teenager had begun to make progress in Barcelona’s senior side this season, but has decided to move elsewhere.

Both Sport and MD are reporting that Dro will leave the club in January, after he communicated to the club that he would be activating his €6m release clause. The 18-year-old joined the Barcelona academy three years ago, and the Catalan giants will make a lucrative profit on him, but with plenty of opportunity cost.

Dro Fernandez: A Hansi Flick favourite

Dro had begun training with the first team in preseason, and manager Hansi Flick was sufficiently impressed with him to include the young talent in their preseason tour to Japan and South Korea. Out of the La Masia youngsters on the tour, he received the most minutes, and scored too. Flick was keen to continue giving him chances, and although he has spent far more time with the under-19 side than Barca Atletic, he has made five appearances for the first team this season.

That includes two starts against Olympiakos and Real Sociedad, picking up an assist in the first of those.

Deco attempted to renew Dro Fernandez’s contract

Director of Football Deco had been attempting to renew his contract, which expires in just 18 months time. However a number of clubs were willing to activate his release clause, and although he has not yet decided which to accept, he has told the club he will leave. It is expected that he will head to the Premier League or the Bundesliga. Previously, Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham United have all been credited with an interest in him.

Sport do say that the club are considering making a last-ditch effort to retain him. One of the factors in his decision may well be the competition for places ahead of him. Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are already competing for his favoured number 10 spot, with Gavi to return, and Raphinha at times moving inside.