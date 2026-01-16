The exit of Xabi Alonso might not have changed much on the pitch yet, but it should have some impact off it. The slate will be wiped clean between Alvaro Arbeloa and the Real Madrid squad, but also potentially paves the way for Vinicius Junior’s future.

The Brazilian has just 18 months remaining on his deal, and Los Blancos have an offer on the table for him. That has been in place since last spring, but Vinicius’ camp is demanding a salary on par with that of Kylian Mbappe. Yet the exit of Alonso could open the door for further negotiations.

Real Madrid consider restarting Vinicius talks

Discussions have been frozen since the summer, when Vinicius increased his demands, but Cadena SER say that Real Madrid are considering restarting negotiations before the end of January. While they are working on the assumption that Vinicius will not put pen to paper before the end of the season, but Real Madrid do believe that he will end up signing a new deal eventually. The club are intent on keeping Vinicius, and he himself has always publicly maintained that he wants to remain at the Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso’s fraught relationship with Vinicius

It was reported earlier in the season that Vinicius had intimated to President Florentino Perez that he would not consider renewing his deal while Alonso remained in charge. Vinicius felt as if he was treated unfairly by Alonso early on, and his frustrations came to the fore when he was taken off against Barcelona, shouting that ‘I’m better off leaving’.

Vinicius apologised to for his behaviour, but not to Alonso, and he was one of the players that did not bid farewell to Alonso publicly. Even if they publicly maintained relations had improved, the pair did not seem to be on the best of terms.