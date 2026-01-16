Real Madrid dealt Kylian Mbappe blow for Levante clash

Real Madrid are hoping to return to winning ways on Saturday when they host Levante, but they will be without the services of star striker Kylian Mbappe for the La Liga clash at the Bernabeu.

It has been a difficult week for Real Madrid, who lost to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final before being dumped out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday by Segunda side Albacete. In this period, Xabi Alonso also left his position as head coach, which has been filled by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa will take charge of his first home match as Real Madrid manager, but as was the case for his debut against Albacete, he will be without Mbappe. As per Marca, the French forward will not be risked at the Bernabeu, given that he is still struggling with discomfort from the knee injury he sustained pre-winter break.

Mbappe trained during Thursday’s session and did not appear to have any issues, but internally, it has been decided that he will not be involved against Levante. He played through the pain barrier during last weekend’s Superclasico defeat, but there is a desire for no more risks to be taken with his recovery.

Arbeloa has ready-made replacement at his disposal

Mbappe’s absence will almost certainly mean that Gonzalo Garcia will continue as the starting striker. The 21-year-old has been impressive in the Frenchman’s absence, with five goals in his last four appearances – which includes a hattrick against Real Betis, one in El Clasico, and one in the Copa del Rey defeat to Albacete.

Gonzalo will fancy his chances to continue his good form against Levante. Real Madrid need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, although it won’t be easy against an opponent that is unbeaten in their last three matches.