Real Madrid are evaluating their options for the summer, when they could be set for a third change of manager in the space of a year. Alvaro Arbeloa has replaced Xabi Alonso this week, but the former Castilla coach is not guaranteed to be in charge next year.

Arbeloa will be given a chance to prove his worth, but already Los Blancos are sounding out potential options for next season. One name they continue to be linked to is former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp. Earlier this week, it was reported that he would ‘seriously consider’ an offer from Real Madrid if it was made. Klopp had played down links to Los Blancos after Xabi Alonso’s exit, criticising the running of the club.

‘Real Madrid 100% want Klopp’

Speaking on the Euro Leagues podcast, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague confirmed that ‘Real Madrid 100% want him’, referencing past attempts to sign Klopp too. It was noted that President Florentino Perez is the kind of man that ‘does not take no for an answer’.

Klopp’s change of stance

Since leaving Liverpool and retiring, Klopp has taken on a role as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, and consistently played down talk of a return to management. Real Madrid and Germany are cited as the two jobs Klopp would consider coming out of retirement for. German journalist Rafael Honigstein went on to say that in the past, Klopp has turned Real Madrid down saying that ‘I don’t speak the language’ and ‘I have a club’, while he has at Dortmund and then Liverpool.

Now Klopp lives in Mallorca and is learning Spanish, and clearly does not have a club. Honigstein explains that his ‘no’ is not as categorical as it once was. Whether Klopp can be persuaded, and whether Real Madrid are willing to give him what he wants in order to do so, is another matter.