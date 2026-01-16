Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid add Juventus midfielder to shortlist after Joao Gomes response

Image via Fichajes

Atletico Madrid are prioritising the arrival of a central midfielder, following the sale of Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur for €40m. Currently, Koke Resurreccion, Pablo Barrios and Johnny Cardoso are the only natural options in the middle of the pitch, although Marcos Llorente and Alex Baena could move inside.

According to Ben Jacobs, Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs interested in USMNT midfielder Weston Mckennie. He is out of contract in the summer, and Juventus are looking for €11.5m to allow him to leave in January. They will face competition from Serie A and the Premier League though, with two offers from England already in.

Wolves respond to Joao Gomes interest

Atletico have reportedly made their own move for Joao Gomes already, opening talks with Wolves for the Brazilian midfielder. Wolves manager Rob Edwards has told the BBC that they are in no hurry to sell Gomes, amid interest from Manchester United too.

“If certain players are to go, we dictate that – then, we’ll look at where we can add. We’re always thinking about the jigsaw puzzle and making sure we have a good balance when the window closes. They’re here and they’re committed. We’ll treat everything on an individual basis.”

Gomes is one of Atletico Madrid targets.
Image via Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid’s lengthy shortlist

A number of names have been linked with Atletico Madrid, with Marc Casado the latest option to emerge. Earlier in the month, Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, AS Roma’s Manu Kone and Atalanta’s Ederson have all been linked to Los Colchoneros, as reminded by Diario AS. In the case of the latter, his asking price appears to have been lowered to €30-40m, in the range of what Atletico received for Gallagher. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany also has extra funds to work with, following the sale of Giacomo Raspadori for €23m to Ederson’s club, Atalanta.

