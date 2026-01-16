Marc-Andre ter Stegen ‘final details’ away from Barcelona exit

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is close to an exit from the club nearly 12 years after joining the Catalan giants. The German shot-stopper will move on loan until the end of the season in search of more game time.

Ter Stegen is hoping to feature as the starting goalkeeper for the first time in his career at a World Cup for Germany. However the German national team, be it through Sporting Director Rudi Voller or manager Julian Nagelsmann, have made it repeatedly clear that he must be playing regularly in order to do so, hence the idea of leaving on loan.

Ter Stegen ‘final details’ away from Girona move

It has been reported by both Sport and Cadena SER that ter Stegen is on the verge of a move to Girona on loan. Manager Michel Sanchez told the press in late December that ‘any side would want ter Stegen’, and he is a target to address their persistent goalkeeping issues this season.

A loan deal is being agreed with only the ‘final details’ to be resolved. Ter Stegen is set to take a wage cut for the second half of the season, and Girona will pay a percentage of the remainder, with Barcelona paying the majority of his wages. Sport believe that Girona’s share will correspond to around 20% of ter Stegen’s wages.

🚨🚨 El acuerdo a tres bandas entre el GIRONA-BARÇA-TER STEGEN se encuentra en su punto final 👉 Últimos detalles para cerrar la cesión del portero alemán, que jugará en Montilivi hasta junio 💰 Ter Stegen perdonará y @GironaFC pagará lo que pueda asumir 🎙️ Informa @Nilsola10 pic.twitter.com/KzB6CpvfNb — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) January 16, 2026

Ter Stegen’s long-term future uncertain

The 33-year-old has been reluctant to exit Barcelona, and was keen to stay and fight for his place with Joan Garcia. However after recovering from surgery, he has made just one appearance in the Copa del Rey, and Garcia’s start against Racing Santander confirmed that ter Stegen would not be given any further opportunities.

Ter Stegen is still under contract until 2028, and is one of the club’s highest earners, but Garcia looks firmly installed as the number one choice. It has also been reported that ter Stegen is keen to remain in Barcelona for family reasons, hence the switch to Girona, just an hour away, has been given the green light by the German veteran.