Despite reports that Kylian Mbappe would not be fit to face Levante this Saturday, Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa is planning on having him in the squad at the very least. For his first match against Albacete, Arbeloa left a number of his stars at home, including Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois, but all three look as if they will face Los Granotas.

Mbappe has been battling a knee issue since the start of the year, and came on for the final 20 minutes of the Spanish Supercup, without much impact. It was reported on Thursday night that Mbappe was not yet ready to face Levante, and would not be risked after missing the Albacete trip, but he was back in training on Friday morning.

“He’s better and he’ll be in the squad,” Arbeloa said without further elaboration.

‘I am responsible for all the things that went wrong’

After their defeat to Albacete, Arbeloa said that he was to blame for the loss, but also criticised the physical condition of the players, stating ‘there was a lot of room for improvement’. Arbeloa claimed this did not imply that predecessor Xabi Alonso and his staff were not up to scratch.

“I’m not unaware of everything that’s being said, and obviously, if anyone wants my words to be a criticism of Xabi, they’re not going to find them. They’ll be very wrong. What happened in Albacete was a lack of ideas, of play, of fitness… of many things for which I am responsible. There will only be one person responsible, and that’s the Real Madrid coach. With Antonio Pintus, we will work to get the players back to their best in every aspect.”

‘Vinicius’ performance was that of a leader’ – Arbeloa

Another of his comments that was picked up on after Alaves was that ‘we have to be gratefuul to Vinicius for being here’, with the aforementioned stars missing. Arbeloa again adjusted his tune, explaining that he was more grateful for his efforts, rather than his presence.

“The players who were available for the Albacete match were called up; those who weren’t selected were at risk of injury. When I wanted to acknowledge Vini’s effort, it was because I knew where he’d been coming from: a very tough week, a lot of hard work. It wasn’t just his willingness, but also the performance he delivered.”

“That’s what I need from Vinicius. That’s what it means to be a leader. I’ve also read a lot of criticism directed at the youth academy. You can be sure you’ll have me on your side, because for me, Real Madrid’s youth academy is the best in the world, and they’ll always be there for me.”

“I’m not saying that those who stayed didn’t want to come, quite the opposite. Everyone who was available came with us. I decided I didn’t want to take any risks and I would do it again.”

Rodrygo Goes ruled out of Levante

Arbeloa did confirm that Los Blancos would be without Rodrygo Goes still, who did not train on Friday.

“Rodry won’t be available tomorrow. He’s recovering from a very intense effort last week. We hope he’ll be back soon and available on Tuesday. We all know Rodrygo’s exceptional quality and the great moments he’s given us. In recent months, he’s rediscovered his best form. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

He will join Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy on the sidelines. Brahim Diaz will also not be available, as he prepares for the final of the African Cup of Nations with Morocco on Sunday.