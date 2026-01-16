LEIPZIG,GERMANY,19.OCT.19 - SOCCER - 1. DFL, 1. Deutsche Bundesliga, RasenBallsport Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg. Image shows head coach Oliver Glasner (Wolfsburg). Photo: GEPA pictures/ Roger Petzsche - DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video - For editorial use only. Image is free of charge.

Crystal Palace are on the hunt for a replacement for Oliver Glasner, who will leave the club in the summer. It seems their sights are set on Spain to fill the vacancy, with Spanish coaches enjoying plenty of credit in England currently.

Glasner announced on Friday that he would be leaving Selhurst Park at the end of the season, confirming what was an open secret, as he seeks to take his opportunity at one of the league’s giants. Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Liam Rosenior was on their shortlist to do so, but he has since taken Enzo Maresca’s place at Chelsea.

Palace have approached Jose Bordalas and Inigo Perez

Jacobs goes on to reveal that Getafe manager Jose Bordalas and Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez have both been approached as potential replacements in the summer. Links to the former have been well-documented, and were reported before the end of 2025. On the other hand, Perez’s profile has been rising over the last year, although this is the first time he has been linked to Palace.

Crystal Palace already started exploring Oliver Glasner replacements last year. Rayo Vallecano's Iñigo Pérez and Getafe's Pepe Bordalás two names approached. Liam Rosenior was also on the list but has since joined Chelsea.🦅 pic.twitter.com/BisNZskYcg — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 16, 2026

He was approached by Nottingham Forest as an option to replace Ange Postecoglou earlier this season, but turned down the job, as he is keen not to make a move from Vallecas midseason.

Bordalas and Perez situations

Both Bordalas and Perez are out of contract at the end of the season, and thus will be given the option to leave if they want to. Getafe would do well to keep Bordalas, who has consistently kept them safe on a shoestring budget. His growing frustration at the Coliseum suggests that he is ready for an exit, be it to the Premier League or elsewhere.

Not all is well at the Coliseum. #GetafeCF pic.twitter.com/dYlyenWezz — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) January 9, 2026

Perez, a former assistant to Andoni Iraola who is having plenty of success at Bournemouth, is enjoying guiding Rayo through their second ever European campaign in the Conference League. He may feel he has achieved all he can in Vallecas afterwards though. Should Ernesto Valverde leave Athletic Club in the summer, Perez will likely be in the frame for a move to San Mames too.