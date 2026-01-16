Barcelona have been rocked by the news that one of their brightest talents is set to leave the club this month. It seems that Dro Fernandez could be on his way to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been one of Hansi Flick’s favoured options from La Masia over the past six months, taking him on Barcelona’s preseason tour, and handing him a debut earlier this season. Flick has also started him twice, and trusted the teenager in a top of the table clash against Atletico Madrid.

🚨 JUST IN: The three-way agreement between FC Barcelona, Marc-André ter Stegen and Girona is in its final stage. Only small details are left. Ter Stegen will play at Montilivi until June. [@Nilsola10] pic.twitter.com/SJ0vPsl1qH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 16, 2026

Flick was reportedly furious when he found out that he would be leaving the club this month. Dro has communicated to Barcelona that he intends to pay his €6m release clause and leave in January. Director of Football Deco had been attempting to renew his deal, but did not get it over the line, and Dro’s head was turned by lucrative offers elsewhere.

Manchester City favourites for Dro signature

Earlier in the season, Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham United all showed interest in Dro, and Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the former two are both in the frame to sign him. He is yet to make a decision, but El Desmarque go a step further and detail that City are leading the race for his signature. In addition to the Premier League giants, Borussia Dortmund are in the race, and he is also thought to have an offer from Ligue 1.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Dortmund are three of the contenders for Barcelona attacker Dro Fernández. Other top European clubs also in the mix, including from France. 18-year-old has a €6m release clause, as @monfortcarlos called and is expected to leave Barcelona this month. pic.twitter.com/FTxzf7QQAE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 16, 2026

Congestion at Barcelona?

One of the motives behind Dro’s decision could well be the options ahead of him in the senior side. Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are currently juking it out for the number 10 spot behind the number nine, while Flick has also used Raphinha there this season. Although in theory he would play deeper in midfield, Gavi is also to come back from injury, which will add further competition for places.