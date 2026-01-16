Dro Fernandez was making progress in the first team.
Barcelona

Chelsea and Manchester City confirmed as candidates to sign Barcelona wonderkid

Image via FC Barcelona

Barcelona have been rocked by the news that one of their brightest talents is set to leave the club this month. It seems that Dro Fernandez could be on his way to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been one of Hansi Flick’s favoured options from La Masia over the past six months, taking him on Barcelona’s preseason tour, and handing him a debut earlier this season. Flick has also started him twice, and trusted the teenager in a top of the table clash against Atletico Madrid.

Flick was reportedly furious when he found out that he would be leaving the club this month. Dro has communicated to Barcelona that he intends to pay his €6m release clause and leave in January. Director of Football Deco had been attempting to renew his deal, but did not get it over the line, and Dro’s head was turned by lucrative offers elsewhere.

Manchester City favourites for Dro signature

Dro impressed in preseason.
Image via FC Barcelona

Earlier in the season, Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham United all showed interest in Dro, and Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the former two are both in the frame to sign him. He is yet to make a decision, but El Desmarque go a step further and detail that City are leading the race for his signature. In addition to the Premier League giants, Borussia Dortmund are in the race, and he is also thought to have an offer from Ligue 1.

Congestion at Barcelona?

One of the motives behind Dro’s decision could well be the options ahead of him in the senior side. Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are currently juking it out for the number 10 spot behind the number nine, while Flick has also used Raphinha there this season. Although in theory he would play deeper in midfield, Gavi is also to come back from injury, which will add further competition for places.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Borussia Dortmund Chelsea Dro Fernandez Manchester City

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News