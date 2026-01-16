Besiktas interested in Real Madrid outcast for January move

Real Madrid are in crises on the pitch, and there is not much sign of reinforcements arriving off it. However there is a growing number of players that Los Blancos are considering moving on from in the summer, as doubts rise about their performances.

For some time, the idea has been that David Alaba would be one of those leaving the club in the summer. The Austrian defender would have been bid farewell in the summer had he decided to exit, but now, out of contract at the end of the season, and with a minor role, it seems his fate has already been decided.

Besiktas keen to sign Alaba in January

According to Diario AS, Turkish giants Besiktas are interested in signing Alaba this transfer window. Manager Sergen Yalcin has already declared that they are expecting two or three additions to strengthen the club, and Alaba is one of the players they hope to bring in.

Finances make Real Madrid exit difficult

The main sticking point will be the money. For the final months of the season, Alaba is still due to receive a further €7m from Los Blancos. Besiktas are not willing to pay a fee for Alaba, and would need Real Madrid to continue paying some of his salary, and Alaba to take a wage cut, in order to thrash out a deal.

On top of that, Alaba has in the past declared he is a fan of rivals Galatasaray, which would not get him off to the best start in Istanbul.

Motivation for Real Madrid?

Los Blancos will need to make some saving of note in order to allow Alaba out the door. While they do have youngster Joan Martinez tipped for more first-team action, the injury crisis at the back for Real Madrid has left them short of options. Eder Militao will be out until at least April, and Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger have been in and out of the side with injury, leaving Raul Asencio as the only consistently fit option, in addition to their issues at right-back.