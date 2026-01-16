Barcelona stars pay tribute to Joan Garcia – “The best in the world”

Barcelona made it through to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, but it was far from straightforward for Hansi Flick’s side. They won 2-0 against Racing de Santander, but it took until the 66th minute to open the scoring, and on top of this, they were almost taken to extra time late on.

In the 94th minute, substitute Manex Lozano was sent through on goal, but with only Joan Garcia to beat, he was denied by a strong hand from the Barcelona goalkeeper. The Catalans would then go up the other end and score through Lamine Yamal, but it was almost a disaster for them.

Understandably, Garcia has earned plenty of plaudits for his heroics. Flick was pleased, and as per MD, the same can be said for Ferran Torres, who broke the deadlock in Santander.

“We were surprised that Racing played so rigid, we thought they played more open, but we had to work on the game and stretch the field. My goal is to help the team and the coach. I scored a goal and I hope more come. The game was much more open at the end. Luckily we have Joan Garcia.”

Cubarsi thankful for Garcia bailing him out

Pau Cubarsi, whose error allowed Manex in behind, was very thankful to have been bailed out by his goalkeeper.

“It’s good to have a goalkeeper like Joan who saves you.”

Marc Casado, who made a rare start against Racing, was equally delighted with his teammate. He referenced the 24-year-old’s spectacular performance against Espanyol earlier this month, as well as his heroics late on at El Sardinero.

“Joan Garcia is incredible. He gives us points in La Liga and today he almost gives us the tie. He’s the best in the world.”