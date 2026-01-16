Barcelona have an exemplary record of bringing through young talent from La Masia into the first team, but also using their academy to cash in on players that have no clear path into Hansi Flick’s side. The Blaugrana have been given a choice to make over youngster Andres Cuenca.

Over recent years, the likes of Mikayil Faye and Unai Hernandez have made moves abroad for decent money from Barca Atletic, and last summer, Sergi Dominguez, Jan Virgili and Noah Darvich were all sold to the tune of €5.7m. Dominguez’s partner from last season, Cuenca, is now attracting interest.

Barcelona receive offer for Andres Cuenca

Faye made the switch to Ligue 1, joining Rennes, and Gianluigi Longari of Sportitalia has reported that another French side has made a bid for Cuenca, although he does not detail how much for. In addition to the interest from France, Serie A giants AC Milan and Como are also looking at Cuenca as a potential option. The latter have a strong record of picking up emerging talents from Spanish football since Cesc Fabregas became manager.

Cuenca’s progress so far

Cuenca started off his career in his native Cordoba, before moving to Sevilla. In 2019, he joined La Masia as an 11-year-old, where he has risen through the ranks since. Last season he made his first team debut under Flick, featuring for six minutes in a 5-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League.

Last season he made 19 appearances for Barca Atletic, but this season he has been in and out of the side, playing five matches. That was in part due to the fact he traveled with the Spain under-20 side to the World Cup in September and October. Currently he has just six months remaining on his deal, making a potential bargain for any suitors.