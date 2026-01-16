Barcelona midfielder stance revealed amid talk of loan exit

Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal has had a steady reintroduction into competitive football after missing a year through his cruciate ligament injury. His gradual acclimatisation back to top-level football has been slower than he might have liked, and there has been talk that he could leave on loan this month in search of more game time.

The teenage talent showed plenty of promise in Hansi Flick’s first games as Barcelona manager, starting four times to begin the season before his cruciate ligament injury. This season, he returned to fitness in September, but has been restricted to just 273 minutes by Flick. Those have come across 12 appearances, in which he has one assist and made three starts.

🚨 FC Barcelona will continue to pay 90% of Marc-André ter Stegen's salary during his loan at Girona. [@sergisoleMD – @alexlunafut] pic.twitter.com/abH05XjjBX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 16, 2026

Originally, the club were against an exit for Bernal, but as games have passed, have opened the door to the idea, keen not to stunt his development. Girona have been linked with a loan move for Bernal, and it was reported that the club will discuss the idea with Bernal this week.

Bernal stance on loan move revealed

Bernal was also open to the idea, but MD say that his start and hour of action against Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey has eased his concerns. Withdrawn after 61 minutes, an exhausted Bernal understood Flick’s decision to take him off, but was delighted with the game time and start. So much so that he is now in favour of staying, feeling he will get sufficient opportunities.

Barcelona views may be different

That said, Bernal will adhere to the club’s orders, should they say different. Barcelona are still yet to communicate their views on the matter, with high interest from sides across Europe, including Girona. It may be that other moves keep him in the Catalan capital. Dro Fernandez has informed the club he will be leaving, while Marc Casado is also open to a departure. In addition, Flick desires to hold onto Bernal.