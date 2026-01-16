Marc Casado of FC Barcelona looks on during the Joan Gamper Trophy, football match played between FC Barcelona and Como 1907 at Johan Cruyff Stadium on August 10, 2025 in Sant Joan Despi, Spain. AFP7 10/08/2025 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is considering an exit from the club due to his lack of minutes this season. The 22-year-old was key in Hansi Flick’s first season, but has slid down the pecking order over the past year.

Casado was one of the revelations of last season under Flick, becoming a regular in the first half of the season, and even making his Spain debut. However since the return to fitness and form of Frenkie de Jong, Casado has spent most of his time on the bench. This season he has made 19 appearances, accumulating 871 minutes and providing one assist. Of those appearances, 10 were starts, and he was withdrawn at half-time twice.

Casado considering Barcelona exit

In the summer, it was made clear that Barcelona would be open to selling Casado for the right price, with talk of a €30m move to West Ham United ramping up towards the end of August. However Flick told the club he was keen to hold onto Casado, and he elected to remain at the club. Marca say that Casado is keen to play more regularly, and would now consider an exit. Part of that stance is a desire to make his way into Luis de la Fuente’s Spain plans before the World Cup, and there is a chance he could be a regular for Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid midfield plans

After the €40m sale of Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid are on the hunt for a new central midfielder. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has already opened talks with Wolves for Joao Pedro, but there have been no talks with Barcelona for Casado. The former Barca Atletic captain is on their shortlist though, and if they cannot complete a deal for Pedro, they could turn to Casado.