Barcelona boss Hansi Flick furious with transfer decision – ‘biggest disappointment’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is furious with the news that talented youngster Dro Fernandez will be leaving the club. The German manager had taken a special liking to the midfielder, handing him several opportunities in the first team this season.

Flick decided to take Dro with him on Barcelona’s preseason tour to Japan and South Korea this summer, and would go on to give the 18-year-old his debut, starting him against Real Sociedad and Olympiakos. However news broke on Friday afternoon that Dro would be leaving the club this January, having communicated that he is activating his €6m release clause.

Hansi Flick furious with Dro exit

According to Sport, Flick is furious that Dro has been allowed to slip through Barcelona’s hands. He was informed on the flight back from Saudi Arabia after Barcelona won the Spanish Supercup, and did not react well, remarking that it was ‘the biggest disappointment’. Since, Dro has not been involved in training with the first team, with Flick considering that he is not focused on the senior side, and protecting the player from injury. He feels the club are letting an important talent for the future of the club, developed at La Masia, get away.

Barcelona failed to renew Dro contract

Out of contract in 18 months, Barcelona were working on a renewal for the 18-year-old, but Director of Football Deco was unable to get the deal over the line, with Dro receiving a lucrative offers to go abroad. There is some suggestion that they could make a late effort to keep him, but he is expected to leave in the coming days.

It is not yet clear where his destination will be, but he will be headed to either the Bundesliga or the Premier League. Previously, Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham United have all been linked to him.