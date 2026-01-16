Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to miss out on Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, after an agreement was reached for Guehi to move this month. Both had been interested in a move for Guehi in the summer, when he was available on a free transfer.

Guehi was heavily linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid before December, and Director of Football at the former, Deco, confirmed that he thought he was a good player. Atletico Madrid were also said to be monitoring his situation, amid interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City too.

Manchester City agree Guehi deal

It seems that Guehi will head to City though, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal has been reached for a €23m move to Manchester City from Palace, to take place this month. Personal terms have already been agreed, and thus barring any surprise setbacks, Guehi will complete the move in the coming days.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Marc Guehi to Manchester City, HERE WE GO! 💙 Official proposal accepted by Crystal Palace right now — understand fee will be around £20m. Guehi has ACCEPTED move to #MCFC. Exclusive story, now confirmed. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/Vo4bKmyzCU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2026

Liverpool had remained interested in Guehi, after their late bid for the England international failed in the summer, but were keen to complete the move in the summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid options at centre-back

Reports had emerged that Real Madrid and Barcelona had pulled out of talks for Guehi, considering his demands too high. Los Blancos have also been linked to Dayot Upamecano, but he appears to be close to renewing with Bayern Munich, while Nico Schlotterbeck has also been linked to both. With a €50m price tag on his head though, both are thought to be looking at other options.

Centre-back is thought to be a priority position for both in the summer transfer window, but at the time of writing, most of the options thus far suggested appear to be a long way from happening.