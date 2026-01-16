Albacete say they are searching for the culprit of vile racist abuse, after a banana was thrown at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. The story of the week in Spain was Real Madrid’s exit from the Copa del Rey, but racial abuse towards the Brazilian was tinged the occasion.

Los Blancos suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Albacete on Wednesday night, ending their Copa del Rey campaign in dramatic fashion, courtesy of a last-minue stunner from Jefte Betancor. However it was recorded in the referee’s match report that a banana was thrown at Vinicius during the game, something which has ‘pained and shamed’ Albacete.

Albacete official statement

On Thursday evening, Albacete put out a club statement, noting that the actions of the person that did it have stained a historic night.

“It is both painful and shameful that terrible, disgraceful, and reprehensible racist images tarnished a magical night.” “We are working to identify the person who threw a banana onto the pitch. We are requesting the assistance of the relevant authorities and our fans, whose cooperation we ask for during this process.” “We wish to state that it will take all disciplinary measures within its power to ensure that, if possible, they never set foot in the Carlos Belmonte stadium again.” “Furthermore, the club expresses its complete condemnation of the disgusting xenophobic chants that a small group of fans uttered in the vicinity of the Carlos Belmonte stadium hours before the match.” “Finally, Albacete on behalf of all its exemplary fans, wishes to show its support for Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid and all Madridistas in the face of such despicable behaviour, reiterating our total commitment to the arduous task of eradicating from football – and from society in general – any racist, xenophobic or discriminatory behaviour.”

Racist chants about Vinicius before match

Overall, the Albacete fanbase were disgraced on the night. Ahead of the match too, away from the stadium, video footage emerged of fans chanting racial abuse at Vinicius. Thibaut Courtois and La Liga both took to social media to condemn it. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid are yet to comment, but Albacete could face significant action.