WATCH: Albacete manager predicts historic victory over Real Madrid in dressing room before match

While plenty of the focus is on the unfolding crisis at Real Madrid, who have been eliminated from contention for two trophies in the space of just four days, as well as changing managers, Albacete deserve plenty of credit for their role in a major Copa del Rey upset. The Segunda side made history against Los Blancos at the Carlos Belmonte in dramatic fashion, scoring with almost the last kick of the game.

The two sides had not faced each other since 2005, when Real Madrid won 2-1, with the reverse fixture in 2004 finishing 6-1 to Los Blancos at the Bernabeu. That side included the likes of Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario, Michael Owen and Raul Gonzalez. In total, the two sides had met 14 times, with Real Madrid winning 11 and three draws between them. Albacete had scored just three goals, a total they doubled on Wednesday night.

Albacete manager Alberto Gonzalez predicted victory

Images published by the RFEF from the Albacete dressing room before the match revealed that manager Alberto Gonzalez had predicted the win. Shots of his team talk saw him well the players the following.

“Gentleman. Never in the history of Albacete has there been a victory against Real Madrid. I’ll remind you why. Because that day was reserved for today. For us.”

"Gentleman. Never in the history of Albacete has there been a victory against Real Madrid. I'll remind you why. Because that day was reserved for today. For us." 🗣️#Albacete manager Alberto Gonzalez ahead of their victory over #RealMadrid. pic.twitter.com/28gQp45ugW — Football España (@footballespana_) January 15, 2026

Clearly, Gonzalez’s speech had the desired effect.

‘Without Barcelona and Real Madrid, who will go to Saudi?’

Meanwhile Racing Santander manager Jose Alberto has highlighted the fact that the chances of his team upsetting Barcelona on Thursday evening at El Sardinero are on the slide. He told Cadena Cope, as quoted by MD, that the Spanish Supercup was an event aimed at having Real Madrid and Barcelona there.

“It’s much more difficult, that’s clear. Without Barça and Madrid, who’s going to Saudi Arabia next year? The champion and the runner-up, and we’ll see who that is. We already know how this works.”

Even so, the top two in La Liga also go to the Supercopa, meaning that as things stand, the Clasico duo would still be present. If the seeding remains the same though, they could potentially meet in the semi-final rather than the final.