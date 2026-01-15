Real Madrid decided to call time on the Xabi Alonso reign at the club on Monday after just seven months. Los Blancos had a number of reasons for doing so, but one particular issue was the catalyst for their decision. Although it was described as one made by mutual consent, a number of insiders say that it was very much pushed by the club.

The central issue that caused things to happen so quickly was Antonio Pintus. On Sunday night, the line from the club was that Alonso would not be sacked, but less than 24 hours later, was removed. Alonso was called into a meeting on Monday at Valdebebas, in order to discuss the issues facing the team after defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final.

The Antonio Pintus request

It is detailed by Marca that during that meeting, Real Madrid asked Alonso to bring in former fitness coach Antonio Pintus to help with the physical conditioning of the players. Pintus had been sidelined by Alonso, and moved into a ‘Head of Performance’ role that by all accounts had no function with the first team. Alonso had brought his own staff with him, Alberto Encinas and Ismael Camenforte coming with him from Bayer Leverkusen.

The club believed that Alonso’s methods and his demands on the players tactically, was asking too much of the players, who were exhausted mentally and physically. Meanwhile Alonso felt that altering his coaching staff was a red line he would not allow the club to cross. Tellingly, Pintus returned to his first-team duties as fitness coach less than an hour after Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed.

Lack of improvement since fall in form

Alonso had been on shaky ground ever since an emphatic defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in early December, which was followed by a loss to Manchester City. Alonso then put together a run of five straight victories, but Diario AS say faith had been waning amid the hierarchy since Celta’s win at the Bernabeu.

The hierarchy had demanded improvements in the team and despite the victories, did not see them. One of the areas they had demanded was in terms of the fitness of the players, which had similarly disappointing results. ‘Doing the same things, it was impossible for him to continue,’ runs an AS headline.

Alonso’s relationship with the players

Another of the major issues cited for his exit was his relationship with the players, starting with Vinicius Junior. Real Madrid were not impressed with his handling of the Brazilian, who has struggled for form, but Alonso also had run-ins with a number of other players, primarily, Fede Valverde, and the atmosphere in the dressing was not believed to be good.

Style of play – or lack thereof

The advent of the Alonso era was supposed to bring with it an overhaul in the style of play, something that appeared to be evident in the opening two months of the season, and at the Club World Cup. Yet the newly installed high press faded away after defeat to Atletico Madrid in September, and Alonso’s stated desire to excite the Real Madrid fans was a long way from being accomplished too. In their 3-2 defeat to Barcelona, their approach very much resembled that of the previous season.

It has been a tricky season for Los Blancos, despite Alonso starting off with 13 victories out of 15. Their 5-2 derby defeat to Atletico in the derby clash notwithstanding, the turning point very much appeared to be Vinicius’ outburst during El Clasico. At that point, not only did results turn, but Real Madrid looked increasingly shapeless in terms of approach.