Atletico Madrid are set to complete a second major sale this January transfer window, with Giacomo Raspadori joining Atalanta. He will follow Conor Gallagher, Carlos Martin and Javi Galan out the door.

Raspadori has been linked with a return to Serie A since late December, but initially turned down a move to AS Roma. After lengthy negotiations, it seemed the Giallorossi had got the green light from Raspadori, with manager Gian Piero Gaserini his biggest advocate at the Stadio Olimpico. Yet it will be Gasperini’s former side that will come away with his signature.

Atletico Madrid agree deal with Atalanta

On Tuesday it was reported by MD that Atalanta were moving ot hijack Roma’s deal for Raspadori, quoting L’Eco di Bergamo. The strong relationship between Atletico and Atalanta, off the back of deals for Matteo Ruggeri and Juan Musso, facilitated the deal. Matteo Moretto went on to reveal that Atalanta had agreed terms with Raspadori. Diario AS say the deal will be worth a minimum of €23m, with an extra €2m available in variables.

Raspadori: ‘I’m happy to return to Italy’

Speaking on his arrival at the airport in Bergamo, Raspadori unofficially confirmed the deal, telling Diario AS that he was excited by the opportunity.

“I’m very happy to be back in Italy; I’m excited and highly motivated. It’s a great opportunity to play for such an important club with huge ambitions.”

Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino has also praised the ambition of La Dea for completing the deal.

Raffaele Palladino, Atalanta coach, has confirmed the signing of Giacomo Raspadori: "He is a great player who completes our attacking line and raises the level of the squad. I have always liked him a lot, and the club, which is very ambitious, managed to bring him here."

Major income for Atletico

Under the hand of new Sporting Director Mateu Alemany, Atletico are set to make at least a €1m profit on Raspadori, who arrived for €22m with an extra €3m in variables. Combined with the €40m fee for Gallagher, Los Rojiblancos will be bringing in €63m this transfer window. They will however look for reinforcements, with a midfielder a priority, followed by a forward and then a left-back.