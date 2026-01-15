Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso reportedly did not feel that he had sufficient backing from the board during his short stint at the Bernabeu, but it seems they are now more in tune with the Basque manager’s thinking. He may well see the manager of Real Madrid next season given all the things that he wanted.

Alonso reportedly told the hierarchy that the job of controlling the dressing room is impossible without more backing from above. Another area he was reportedly disappointed in the club was in the transfer market. Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono were brought in for €165m in the summer, but Alonso’s priorities were for two central defenders and a central midfielder.

Real Madrid did not consider Zubimendi move

One of the names Alonso was supposedly very keen on was Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi. The two worked togeter during their time at Real Sociedad B, and there were numerous stories that the two could reunite at the Bernabeu. Cadena SER say that at no point did Real Madrid consider signing Zubimendi, feeling he was not the right fit for the job – their preferred options for a central midfielder are Rodri Hernandez and Vitinha.

Real Madrid could fulfil Alonso wishes this summer

Meanwhile Diario AS note that the hierarchy are now conscious that a rebuild is required for success, even if they had lost confidence in Alonso. They say the door is open to potential signings until the end of the month, even if they are not planning any additions. In the summer, their focus will be on a midfielder and a centre-back – the exact positions Alonso wanted strengthened.

That said, the club believe that their work in the transfer market has not been as disastrous as some are claiming, and that the quality of the squad is high. Their feeling is that more can be extracted from the current group, and they are not planning an overhaul. On top of that, it will be the hierarchy that continues to decide the transfer policy, and not a new manager.