Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has again been the victim of vile racial abuse while going to work. The Brazilian has become a regular target for opposition fans in recent years, and all too often, their abuse has been racist.

Ahead of their Copa del Rey tie with Albacete, the home fans targeted Vinicius with racial abuse as they filled the streets before the game. ‘You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey’ rang out uncomfortably loud, as illustrated by a video from Diario AS, and reported by Cadena SER.

Cánticos racistas a Vinicius en la previa del partido de Copa del Rey entre Albacete y Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/oFujegxI9P — Diario AS (@diarioas) January 14, 2026

What was a remarkable night at the Carlos Belmonte is certainly tinged. As the abuse took place outside of the stadium, it will be incumbent on the police rather than the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) or the clubs to take action.

La Liga react to Vinicius abuse

The following day, La Liga put out a post on social media expressing their support for Vinicius. La Liga have been vocal and active in their efforts to combat racism, but the Brazilian himself questioned whether they were doing enough in the fight to tackle it.

“From LALIGA we condemn any racist insult. On the pitch and off it, there is no place for those who hate. Vinicius, LALIGA stands with you.”

Desde LALIGA condenamos cualquier insulto racista. En el campo y fuera de él, no hay sitio para los que odian.@vinijr, LALIGA está contigo.#LALIGAVSRACISMO pic.twitter.com/PM79tBaUfW — LALIGA (@LaLiga) January 15, 2026

Thibaut Courtois also takes to social media

Meanwhile teammate Thibaut Courtois, who was left out of the squad for Real Madrid’s trip to Albacete, also condemned the incident. He reposted the video on his Instagram story with the caption ‘Enough of racism already. This is shameful’.

Vinicius himself has been an active figure in taking on the scourge of racism, calling it out where possible, and helping to secure the first prison sentence for racial abuse in a Spanish football stadium. However it continues to hound him several times a season.