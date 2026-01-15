Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior racially abused before Albacete clash

Image via REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has again been the victim of vile racial abuse while going to work. The Brazilian has become a regular target for opposition fans in recent years, and all too often, their abuse has been racist.

Ahead of their Copa del Rey tie with Albacete, the home fans targeted Vinicius with racial abuse as they filled the streets before the game. ‘You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey’ rang out uncomfortably loud, as illustrated by a video from Diario AS, and reported by Cadena SER.

What was a remarkable night at the Carlos Belmonte is certainly tinged. As the abuse took place outside of the stadium, it will be incumbent on the police rather than the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) or the clubs to take action.

La Liga react to Vinicius abuse

The following day, La Liga put out a post on social media expressing their support for Vinicius. La Liga have been vocal and active in their efforts to combat racism, but the Brazilian himself questioned whether they were doing enough in the fight to tackle it.

“From LALIGA we condemn any racist insult. On the pitch and off it, there is no place for those who hate. Vinicius, LALIGA stands with you.”

Thibaut Courtois also takes to social media

Meanwhile teammate Thibaut Courtois, who was left out of the squad for Real Madrid’s trip to Albacete, also condemned the incident. He reposted the video on his Instagram story with the caption ‘Enough of racism already. This is shameful’.

Courtois condemns racial abuse against Vinicius.
Image via Thibaut Courtois / IG

Vinicius himself has been an active figure in taking on the scourge of racism, calling it out where possible, and helping to secure the first prison sentence for racial abuse in a Spanish football stadium. However it continues to hound him several times a season.

Posted by

Tags Albacete Copa del Rey Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News