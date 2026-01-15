Real Madrid aiming to sign Erling Haaland in 2026 – talks underway

Real Madrid could be set for another busy summer transfer window in 2026, as they seek to bounce back from this season’s woes. There are already plans in place for Nico Paz to return, while a new defender and another midfielder are also being considered – and a new number nine could be on the cards too.

For years, Real Madrid have been attentive to Erling Haaland. They wanted him when he was still at Borussia Dortmund, but the Norway international ended up moving to Manchester City, where he has been in sensational form over the last 2-3 seasons.

Last year, Haaland signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League giants, but this has not deterred Real Madrid. They continue to dream of his signing, and according to Sky Sport Germany, it could happen as early as this summer.

According to the report, contacts between Real Madrid senior officials and Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimienta are ongoing. The striker sees the Bernabeu as the final destination in his career, and he is prepared to make the move in spite of being contracted to Man City until 2034.

Haaland would only join if Vinicius Junior leaves

Despite Real Madrid’s interest, and their talks with Pimienta, it is noted that a deal would only be possible under certain circumstances. The main one would entail Vinicius Junior leaving the club, which is possible given that he is now in the final 18 months of his contract, which has yet to be renewed.

Vinicius could end up in the Premier League himself in the next 12-18 months, which would open the door for Real Madrid to move for Haaland. If that does happen, it would see Kylian Mbappe moved to the left, and the possibility of those two playing together is one that would have Madridistas licking their lips.