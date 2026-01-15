Real Madrid could scarcely have imagined a worse start to the Alvaro Arbeloa rein, after his side were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Segunda side Albacete on Wednesday. It was also Arbeloa’s choice to roll with a number of youngsters, leaving the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe at home.

Arbeloa afterwards pointed the finger at the fitness of the side, in a parting shot to his friend Xabi Alonso, but also put the blame for the defeat on himself. Diario AS say that the club do not see it that way though, and place the blame firmly at the feet of the players. The Real Madrid hierarchy say that with Alonso out the door, there is little excuse for the stars, and the players are set to receive a warning from the club.

Some within Real Madrid board wanted to bring Arbeloa in earlier

It was in early December that the first reports emerged that Alonso was walking the tight-rope, and that was not simply a way of putting pressure on the Basque manager. AS go on to say that the Real Madrid hierarchy were split over whether to appoint Arbeloa in early December, or give Alonso more time to fix things. Their defeat to Albacete is seen by those that wanted Arbeloa in sooner as further evidence that the competitive level of the squad has continued to decline, and justified their stance.

Club maintains confidence in Arbeloa

Amid reports that Real Madrid are already sounding out managers for next season, it is noted that with the players shouldering the blame for the Albacete loss in the eyes of hierarchy, confidence in Arbeloa remains in tact. Los Blancos will continue to look into options for the summer, but the plan is for Arbeloa to see out the season.

Even so, there is an acknowledgement that Arbeloa’s position has been weakened by the loss, even if somewhat unfairly. There is concern that the managerial change, even with Real Madrid in a reasonable position in La Liga and the Champions League, may be unable to effect much change for the remainder of the season.