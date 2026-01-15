Real Madrid have had a dreadful few days, with the latest blow being their exit from the 2025-26 Copa del Rey at the hands of Albacete. The Segunda side were 3-2 winners on Wednesday, which meant that the Alvaro Arbeloa era got off to the worst possible start.

Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso after he resigned on Monday, took full responsibility for the defeat, which is Real Madrid’s worst of the season so far. However, he has been absolved of this by the club’s official television platform, with RMTV laying into the team in the aftermath of the defeat to Albacete, as per Sport.

“Today Real Madrid did not appear in Albacete. We have to recognise it like this, a very bad image. Arbeloa is not to blame and this match has to serve as a turning point. Two titles have been lost in three days.

“This has to change now. We have to improve a lot and we have to improve quickly, a competition has been lost but on Saturday there is La Liga, the Champions League is back and we have to react now. Real Madrid has to get out of this situation.”

Real Madrid have to pick themselves up quickly

As is the nature of football nowadays, there is little time to rest on your laurels, and right now, that is a good thing for Real Madrid. It is obviously a major disappointment to have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the Round of 16 stage, but they have to go again this weekend when Levante go to the Bernabeu for their second La Liga match of 2026.

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by four points going into the second half of the La Liga season, but if they can close that gap to one this weekend, even if only temporarily, they can start to build some confidence.