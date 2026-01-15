Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the world’s most ruthless predators in the football world, and have set their sights on another Ajax talent. After pursuing Abdellah Ouazane last summer, another product of their youth system is now on their radar.

Ouazane attracted interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but failed a medical at the Santiago Bernabeu, and thus a deal collapsed. One of his teammates also made his way onto their radar, as per Diario AS, and now the Clasico duo are in the mix for 19-year-old Rayane Bounida.

Real Madrid and Barcelona closely following Bounida

Their interest has not yet transformed into a concrete move, but is described as ‘deliberate, strategic and strong.’ Bounida is still under contract until 2028 at Ajax, giving them a certain degree of comfort over his situation, but a number of big clubs have started looking at him as an option. The Belgian teenager has played 12 senior games for Ajax this season, scoring once and giving five assists; he has also mae two appearances for the Belgian under-21 side.

What kind of player is Bounida?

Bounida generally operates as a number 10 or a playmaker charged with playing the decisive pass. He can also play out wide, and generally cuts in from the left side onto his right, standing out for his dribbling ability. “What impresses me is his courage to seek out and participate in one-on-one duels,” Jose Mourinho said of him during a Champions League clash against Benfica earlier this season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona both have a history of looking at the best emerging talents across Europe, and particularly the latter have made an effort to bring in players from abroad of late. The signing of Roony Bardghji has turned into a useful depth piece for Barcelona this summer for just €2.5m.