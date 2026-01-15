Racing Santander 0-2 Barcelona

Barcelona are into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, having overcome a stern test from Segunda leaders Racing de Santander at El Sardinero.

Hansi Flick surprised many with his decision to name a strong side, with the likes of Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal all included in the line-up. However, it was a tricky opening to the match for the defending champions, with Racing pushing hard for the opening goal.

Barcelona managed to weather that early storm, and from 10 minutes onwards, they started to take control – although they were matched stride-for-stride by Racing. Nevertheless, they had big chances to score either side of half time, with Marcus Rashford coming close on both occasions.

In the end, Barcelona made their superiority tell in the 66th minute with the opening goal. Fermin Lopez did brilliantly to play Ferran Torres in behind, and with his one and only shot of the match, the Spain international forward took the ball around Racing goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta before slotting into the empty net.

That goal allowed Flick to bring on the likes of Pedri, Raphinha and Eric Garcia in the hopes of seeing the game out. However, Racing had a glorious chance in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Manex Lozano was played through on goal, but he would be denied by Barcelona goalkeeper Garcia, who justified the decision to start him ahead of Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Immediately after that moment, Barcelona went up the other end and sealed the victory. Raphinha squared the ball for fellow winger Lamine Yamal, who could not miss from a few yards out.

Barcelona continue domestic bliss in Santander

It is now 13 domestic matches in a row that Barcelona have won, dating back to the Clasico defeat in October. The Catalans are certainly the team to beat in Spanish football, as they go in search of back-to-back Copa del Rey titles.