Barcelona continued their all-conquering form on Thursday with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Racing de Santander in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash at El Sardinero.
Joan Garcia – 7.5
He justified Hansi Flick’s decision to start him over Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with three important saves, including one in the 94th minute to deny Racing a certain equaliser.
Jules Kounde – 7
Good in attack, as he sought to provide support to Lamine Yamal. In defence, he was okay.
Pau Cubarsi – 6.5
Solid performance from the teenager, who was heavily involved in Barcelona’s build-up play.
Gerard Martin – 6
Struggled at times, but he got better as the match went on.
Alejandro Balde – 6.5
Tried his best to make a difference in attack, but he was well-covered by the Racing defence.
Marc Casado – 6
Started poorly, but got better as the night went on.
Marc Bernal – 6.5
Solid performance from the teenager, who was the controller in midfield. As expected, he did not last too long, replaced before the hour mark.
Lamine Yamal – 7.5
He was a constant threat throughout the night, and he got his reward late on with Barcelona’s second goal.
Dani Olmo – 6
Racing did well to nullify his threat.
Marcus Rashford – 6.5
Without space to run into, he was not at his best, although he came close to scoring on a couple of occasions.
Ferran Torres – 6.5
A quiet evening for El Tiburon, but he made the difference when it mattered with the opening goal from his one and only shot.
Substitutes
Fermin Lopez – 6.5
Provided an outstanding assist to Ferran for Barcelona’s opening goal.
Pedri – 6.5
As he always does, he provided control in midfield during his time on the pitch.
Raphinha – 6.5
Set up Lamine Yamal for Barcelona’s second in stoppage time.
Robert Lewandowski – 6
Worked hard in attack.
Eric Garcia – N/A
Came on late for Casado.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment