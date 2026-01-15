Barcelona continued their all-conquering form on Thursday with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Racing de Santander in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash at El Sardinero.

Joan Garcia – 7.5

He justified Hansi Flick’s decision to start him over Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with three important saves, including one in the 94th minute to deny Racing a certain equaliser.

Jules Kounde – 7

Good in attack, as he sought to provide support to Lamine Yamal. In defence, he was okay.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

Solid performance from the teenager, who was heavily involved in Barcelona’s build-up play.

Gerard Martin – 6

Struggled at times, but he got better as the match went on.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Tried his best to make a difference in attack, but he was well-covered by the Racing defence.

Marc Casado – 6

Started poorly, but got better as the night went on.

Marc Bernal – 6.5

Solid performance from the teenager, who was the controller in midfield. As expected, he did not last too long, replaced before the hour mark.

Lamine Yamal – 7.5

He was a constant threat throughout the night, and he got his reward late on with Barcelona’s second goal.

Dani Olmo – 6

Racing did well to nullify his threat.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Without space to run into, he was not at his best, although he came close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

Ferran Torres – 6.5

A quiet evening for El Tiburon, but he made the difference when it mattered with the opening goal from his one and only shot.

Substitutes

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Provided an outstanding assist to Ferran for Barcelona’s opening goal.

Pedri – 6.5

As he always does, he provided control in midfield during his time on the pitch.

Raphinha – 6.5

Set up Lamine Yamal for Barcelona’s second in stoppage time.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Worked hard in attack.

Eric Garcia – N/A

Came on late for Casado.