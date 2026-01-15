Barcelona booked their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, having defeated Racing Santander 2-0 at El Sardinero. Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal got the goals for the Catalans, who are one step closer to retaining their title.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the victory in Santander. He spoke very highly of Racing, whom he hopes to see in La Liga next season.

“In the end, 2-0, that’s what counts. What I appreciate most about the opponents is their bravery, they have nothing to lose but we are in the next round and I think that is the important thing. There has been a great atmosphere. I hope that Racing will go up to the First Division. I liked how they defended.

“For Racing it was one of the most important matches of the year. You don’t win this type of game because of the name, but because of the attitude. And it is important to demonstrate it. For us, it was also an important match. We have been serious, with the right mentality.”

Flick explains Joan Garcia starting decision

Flick also spoke on Joan Garcia, who was given the nod to start over Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

“He has left with a clean sheet. He played because we decided that to be the case. We’ll see what happens in the next few games, it’s not decided yet. He may play every game, but you have to see him. He may be tired. He has to be managed.”

Flick: Fermin Lopez is special

Flick also heaped praise on Fermin Lopez, who made an excellent impact from the bench in Santander.

“He is special. No player is like him. I love his attitude, his dynamics. He can change match situations with his dynamics, correct passes. He’s always on site. He’s a very good player.”