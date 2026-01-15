WATCH: Lamine Yamal seals Barcelona victory in stoppage time

Barcelona are heading into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, having sealed victory over Racing de Santander in the final minute of stoppage time with their second goal of the evening.

It has been a tough outing for the Catalans, who named a strong starting line-up for the clash despite the expectation being that significant changes would be made. Racing have more than matched them, although Hansi Flick’s side have started to turn the screw in the second half.

Their pressure finally paid off with the opening goal on 66 minutes. Ferran Torres had a quiet evening, but after being sent through on goal by Fermin Lopez, he made no mistake to give Barcelona a deserved lead.

It took until the 95th minute for Barcelona to seal the victory, but it has now come with Lamine Yamal netting. Raphinha squared the ball for his fellow winger, who could not miss from a few yards out.