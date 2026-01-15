Barcelona

WATCH: Ferran Torres breaks the deadlock as Barcelona lead Racing Santander

Barcelona are aiming to defend their Copa del Rey crown, and their chances of doing so have increased after taking the lead in their Round of 16 tie against Segunda leaders Racing de Santander at El Sardinero.

It has been a tough outing for the Catalans, who named a strong starting line-up for the clash despite the expectation being that significant changes would be made. Racing have more than matched them, although Hansi Flick’s side have started to turn the screw in the second half.

Their pressure has finally paid off with the opening goal on 66 minutes. Ferran Torres has had a quiet evening, but after being sent through on goal by Fermin Lopez, he made no mistake to give Barcelona a deserved lead.

Barcelona would have been concerned about falling to Segunda opposition, as was the case with Real Madrid on Wednesday, but as things stand, they are heading through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Copa del Rey Ferran Torres Racing Santander

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News