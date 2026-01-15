Barcelona are aiming to defend their Copa del Rey crown, and their chances of doing so have increased after taking the lead in their Round of 16 tie against Segunda leaders Racing de Santander at El Sardinero.

It has been a tough outing for the Catalans, who named a strong starting line-up for the clash despite the expectation being that significant changes would be made. Racing have more than matched them, although Hansi Flick’s side have started to turn the screw in the second half.

Their pressure has finally paid off with the opening goal on 66 minutes. Ferran Torres has had a quiet evening, but after being sent through on goal by Fermin Lopez, he made no mistake to give Barcelona a deserved lead.

Ferran Torres opens the scoring! 🔵🔴 Fermín López plays a superb ball through to the forward who coolly finds the net 🤌 pic.twitter.com/11M4vXMyj6 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 15, 2026

Barcelona would have been concerned about falling to Segunda opposition, as was the case with Real Madrid on Wednesday, but as things stand, they are heading through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.