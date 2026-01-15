Barcelona

Predicted Teams Racing Santander-Barcelona: Hansi Flick to rotate heavily

Barcelona have been warned about complacency by the exit of Real Madrid at the hands of Albacete in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. The Blaugrana take on Racing Santander at El Sardinero (21:00 CEST KO), who are top of Segunda and flying high, and a priori, a more demanding opponent than Alaves.

Racing coach Jose Alberto has hinted that it made life more difficult for his side, who are expected to be a tricky test, particularly if Hansi Flick rotates heavily. Barcelona are without Andreas Christensen and Gavi through injury, but Ronald Araujo and new arrival Joao Cancelo are in the squad. Raphinha, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, is likely to be rested. Alberto is missing forward Asier Villalibre through injury.

Barcelona to rotate forward line and midfield

It is predicted by MD that of the side that started against Real Madrid, only Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi and Pedri will begin the match. Noteworthy inclusions would be a rare start at left-back for Gerard Martin, and second game of the season on the right flank for Marc Casado. Marc Bernal and Roony Bardghji would also be given chances ahead of them.

Youngster Tommy Marques has been included in the squad too. Sport believe that Pedri will also be rested, and have Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde in place of Cubarsi and the Canary Islander.

Racing Santander priorities

Currently top of Segunda on 38 points, level with Las Palmas in second, the Cantabrian side have just four-point advantage over the sides in fifth and sixth. Albacete and Deportivo La Coruna were among several Segunda sides that rotated against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid earlier in the round, and it is not certain that Alberto will not do so. He did send out a strong team to face Villarreal in the last round, where they beat Villarreal 2-1.

