MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks to the media prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on October 19, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are already considering their plans for the summer, just days after appointing Alvaro Arbeloa to the position. It appears that the former Castilla boss is currently being regarded as an interim option.

Asked about exactly that, Arbeloa said that he would be there as long as Real Madrid want him, but could not give a decisive answer. The following day it was reported that Los Blancos were sounding out managers to take over in the summer, suggesting that they do not see Arbeloa as a permanent solution. That said, it is only logical that Real Madrid evaluate their options after dismissing Alonso.

Jurgen Klopp ‘seriously considering’ Real Madrid job

One name that was linked to Real Madrid before Xabi Alonso was appointed is Jurgen Klopp. The ex-Liverpool manager retired from coaching after leaving Anfield and is currently Head of Soccer at Red Bull. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports DE has reported that Klopp is ‘seriously considering’ a return to coaching if Real Madrid were to make a serious move for him.

Plettenberg goes on to say that he is happy at Red Bull, but Real Madrid has ‘always fascinated’ Klopp. It is one of two jobs he would consider coming out of retirement for alongside the Germany national team, provided everything is to his liking.

Klopp’s comments on Xabi Alonso’s dismissal

Klopp commented after Alonso’s dismissal that links to him were ‘nothing to do with me’, playing down the idea he could head to the Bernabeu. On several occasions, his agent has also dismissed Real Madrid talk over the past year. The German manager also noted that Alonso’s exit was a sign that ‘not everything is right’ at Real Madrid.

That may be a decisive point were the two to enter talks. Plettenberg notes that ‘everything must fit’ for Klopp, and Real Madrid famously require managers to mould to them. The current situation might persuade Los Blancos into a more compromising mood though.