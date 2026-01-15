Barcelona may hand a second debut to Joao Cancelo in the Copa del Rey this week, after his second loan move to the club was confirmed on Tuesday. The Portuguese defender has been brought in to provide extra cover in the backline after Andreas Christensen was ruled out for the past the next four months.

Cancelo had originally agreed a deal to Inter, after deciding that he was keen to leave Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. After getting wind of Barcelona’s interest though, he put a move back to Serie A on hold.

“It took me by surprise. The Al-Hilal manager had told me one thing and then another. I could play here forever. When Deco called me, I told my girlfriend I would wait until I could sign,” he told MD after his presentation.

“I spoke with Al-Hilal. They told me there was a possibility of leaving. There were interested clubs, but Deco called me and I told them I would wait for Barca, which was my first option.”

Could Cancelo sign for Barcelona permanently?

Cancelo comes in on a deal until the end of the season, but having admitted that he would have been keen to remain at the club after his last loan spell, was asked if he could make a permanent move in the summer.

“It’s difficult to say because I have a contract with Al-Hilal. I want to enjoy myself, perform well, and help the team improve if possible. I wasn’t lucky enough to win titles when I was here, and I want to win.”

‘The squad is stronger than when I was here last’ – Cancelo

Arriving in Xavi Hernandez’s final year at the club, Cancelo and Flick were ships in the night, with the German coming in as Cancelo departed. His view was that the team had improved in the 18 months since.

“I’ve spoken with him. This is a very talented team. Some of the boys have grown into men. They’ve developed a lot. I’ve come to help this team and, if possible, win titles. Barca is a winning club. This club lives for titles. I wasn’t lucky, but the lads have grown a lot. Now they’re better and the squad is stronger than when I was here.”

Cancelo responds to critics over defensive ability

Previously, Cancelo was used first on the right side of defence for Barcelona, before spending much of the season at left-back. He said that he would be competing with Alejandro Balde, Gerard Martin and Jules Kounde for a spot in the starting XI.

“I spoke with the manager. I’m available for any position. I’m going to give my all. I feel comfortable as a right-back and as a left-back.”

There were doubts over whether Cancelo was Hansi Flick’s choice to be brought in during the transfer window, having initially declared that he wanted a central defender. Cancelo was asked about doubts over his defensive abilities, having struggled down the stretch in his first spell.

“I only spoke to the manager today. What I like is how the team plays. It’s an attacking, possession-based team. I’m more of an attacking player, and this suits me well. The lads are doing very well, playing good football.”

“I always try to improve my defending. Criticism is part of football. I accept it to become a better player. I’m here to improve and for my team to help me, just as I’m here to help them.”

Cancelo is in the squad for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie against Racing Santander on Thursday night. With a congested fixture list, Flick will no doubt be grateful for an extra rotational option, but Cancelo will have to get up to speed, having not played for Al-Hilal since September.