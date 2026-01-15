On-loan Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe has had nothing but warm words for Xabi Alonso, despite the latter’s departure from the club. The Brazilian wonderkid had little in the way of opportunity under Alonso, but showed no sign of bitterness towards his former manager.

Given his lack of minutes, Endrick decided to move to Olympique Lyon on loan in search of game time. Los Blancos seemingly have a recall clause before the end of the January transfer window, but it seems they do not have any intention to activate it. Endrick scored his first goal for OL over the weekend, and was happy with first few weeks in France.

“They have been excellent. I received a very warm welcome at the club and had all the necessary support for my integration and for those who will be working with me,” he told Marca.

‘I benefitted greatly from Alonso’s words’ – Endrick

Despite playing just three times under Alonso, twice off the bench, Endrick said he had gained plenty from working alongside him.

“I learned a lot from Xabi in Madrid. He was a top-level player and knows football very well. Although I was injured for a long time and couldn’t train with everyone, I benefitted greatly from what I heard from him. Now I’m learning from Paulo Fonseca (Lyon manager), who is also meticulous. If you have an open mind, you learn every day from great coaches, and that’s what I’m aiming for.”

Endrick also noted that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was receptive to his desire to leave on loan.

“The president always helped everyone with everything, and I was no exception. He understood my desire to play consecutive matches… and he was generous as always.”

Endrick potential at Real Madrid

The 19-year-old still looks a raw player, and was did always play well in his first season, but whenever given the opportunity, did provide goals. Even if this season he did not get on the scoresheet for Real Madrid, last year he managed seven goals and an assist in his 847 minutes, an average of a goal contribution every 108 minutes. It was an average amongst the best in La Liga, and the early signs at Lyon promise much.