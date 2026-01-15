Barcelona are on top of the Spanish market, which they intend to use to strengthen their ranks in the coming years. The club are not afraid to sign younger players that can be immediately used in the first team, and they have identified a new target in this regard.

As per MD, Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in Racing de Santander’s Jorge Salinas. The 18-year-old has been a revelation for the Segunda leaders this season, with five assists in league appearances.

Salinas is expected to start for Racing when Barcelona head to the Campos de Sport de El Sardinero, and that will allow the Catalans to launch an in-person scouting mission. If he impresses, there is every chance that a move is made in the summer, although with the teenager contracted until 2029, he would not come overly cheap.

Barcelona may need a new left-back

Full-back is an area where Barcelona have had issues over the last few months, which is why Joao Cancelo has been brought in from Al Hilal for the remainder of the season. He will cover at right-back and left-back, with the latter needed due to Gerard Martin being used in a central role by Hansi Flick.

There is every chance that Martin continues there going forward, including into next season. If that is the case, Barcelona would need a new left-back to compete with starter Alejandro Balde, and Salinas could be the ideal player.

A move for Salinas will not be a priority for Barcelona, given their plan to address the centre-back, left wing and striker positions over the next eight months. Nevertheless, they could be prepared to make their move if the conditions are right, but that would only happen during the summer transfer window at the earliest.