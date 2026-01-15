Atletico Madrid sign winger to four-year deal

Atletico Madrid and Giuliano Simeone have signed a new contract tying them together for the rest of the decade. Simeone junior has become a key player over the past two seasons, and is now a regular starter.

The contract was agreed back in November, but on Thursday, the official signing took place. The contract will run until 2030, extending his current deal by a further two years. Simeone will be 28 when the deal finishes, and extends his stay with the club. It is believed that he will receive a wage rise proportional to his new-found starter status.

Simeone’s career at Atletico Madrid so far

Joining their academy in 2019, Simeone left the club on loan in 2022 to join Real Zaragoza for a successful season in Segunda at La Romareda, and the following season he went out on loan to Alaves. Despite missing much of the season through injury, he did enough to impress his father and bring him back to Atletico’s senior side.

It was not clear whether he would remain with the first team, but ended up being a catalyst for improvement last season, as he carved out a spot on the right flank. Since, he has been a regular for Atletico, playing 77 times, scoring eight goals and giving 16 assists.

With his father by his side?

Currently, Giuliano is linked to the club well beyond Diego Simeone’s contract, which expires in 2027. Atletico have not yet opened fresh talks with Simeone over a new deal, but the latest is that they do intend to extend his deal beyond that date. President Enrique Cerezo and CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin are expected to remain in charge for the next three to four seasons despite Apollo Sports Capital taking over as majority shareholders this season. It is easy to see Gil Marin and Cerezo seeing out their time in charge with Simeone at the held – and now Simeone on the pitch too.