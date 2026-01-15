Real Madrid are in a new era with Alvaro Arbeloa at the helm, following the exit of Xabi Alonso earlier this week. His time in charge did not start well after the Copa del Rey defeat to Albacete, but there is confidence that the former defender can turn things around at the Bernabeu.

Arbeloa has stated that there will be a clean slate for the entire Real Madrid first team squad, although the early signs have shown that for one player in particular, it could be more of the same in terms of few minutes coming his way under the new management.

During Alonso’s time at the helm, Dani Ceballos struggled for prominence, as he was behind the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Fede Valverde. As per Diario AS, the likelihood is that Arbeloa’s era will be even worse for the Spaniard, who appears to also trail La Fabrica stars Jorge Cestero and Cesar Palacios.

When Toni Kroos left Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, Ceballos was seen by many as being the most like-for-like replacement in the senior squad. He performed well when called upon by Carlo Ancelotti during the 2024-25 season, but since the Italian’s exit, he has not been counted upon at the Bernabeu.

Ceballos likely to leave in the summer

Ceballos almost joined Marseille last summer, but the likelihood is that he will certainly be on his way out at the end of the season. Real Madrid have plans to bring in a new midfielder, which would push him even further down the pecking order, and with his contract running out in 18 months’ time, it makes sense for him to be sold.

He has long been linked with a return to former club Real Betis, although that move is no longer considered a possibility by the Andalusians. Regardless, it remains to be seen where he ends up, given that he’s unlikely to remain at Real Madrid.