The Copa del Rey Round of 16 got underway on Tuesday night in dramatic fashion, with two ties going to extra time, and no game being decided by more than one goal.

Cultural Leonesa 3-4 Athletic Club (AET): Los Leones cling on

Athletic Club sought to address their poor form by sending out a strong team to face Segunda side Cultural Leonesa, but found themselves with their hands full. Three times Cultural took the lead in the first half, twice through Ivan Calero and then Ruben Sobrino from the penalty spot. Gorka Guruzeta responded twice through smart snap shots, and then Oihan Sancet equalised from the spot too.

Athletic's 4-3 win over Cultural Leonesa AET after going down to 10 men.

A red card for Aitor Paredes 10 minutes into the second half put Athletic somewhat on the ropes, but they made it to extra time. Cultural had a scrappy set-piece goal disallowed for offside before Unai Gomez put Athletic ahead from the penalty spot in the 104th minute. Los Leones held onto their first lead of the match, seeing off a late penalty appeal, to make it through.

Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Griezmann brilliance wins it

Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna competed hard in a loud Riazor on Tuesday night. Diego Simeone started all three of Alex Baena, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez, but it was Matteo Ruggeri who had the best effort of the first half, his shot from the left striking the post.

Into to the second half, Deportivo nearly scrambled home the opener, forcing Juan Musso into a second good save, but it was a piece of brilliance from Antoine Griezmann that won it. His pinpoint free-kick on the hour was the standout piece of quality.

Real Sociedad 2-2 Osasuna (4-3 on pens): La Real complete epic comeback

Osasuna threatened the upset at the Reale Arena, after a brilliant dipping effort from Jon Moncayola and an own goal from Mikel Oyarzabal put them in control after just 17 minutes. Aitor Fernandez was asked to make several saves as Real Sociedad pursued a way back into the game, but was unable to keep out Benat Turrientes sweet strike with 15 minutes to go, setting the comeback in motion.

In stoppage time, Igor Zubeldia saved Pellegrino Matarazzo from his first defeat as La Real manager, nodding home a set-piece. Ante Budimir’s strange season continued; he grazed the bar with a header, having been unable to score his best chance in normal time. Fernandez looked as if he would be the hero, saving well to his left to prevent an Oyarzabal penalty handing La Real victory.

On penalties though, it was Real Sociedad’s back-up goalkeeper Unai Marrero that made the decisive save from Alejandro Catena to send the Txuri-Urdin through in agonising fashion.