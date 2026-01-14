Alvaro Arbeloa was named the new manager of Real Madrid on Monday evening, replacing the outgoing Xabi Alonso. The question many have been asking is for how long the former Castilla boss will be in charge.

In their statement, Real Madrid did not give a contract length for Arbeloa’s employment in the first team, as is customary. Asked directly whether he would be an interim manager, many presuming until the end of the season, or a permanent manager, Arbeloa could not give a decisive answer.

Real Madrid contract for Arbeloa goes beyond this season

It seems Real Madrid are allowing for a situation at least where Arbeloa convinces the hierarchy that he is the right man for the job. Marca say that Arbeloa has been given a new contract, and that it is longer than end of this season, although they too are short on specifics.

Arbeloa’s coaching staff

It was reported within the hour of Arbeloa’s appointment that then Head of Performance Antonio Pintus would be returning as the fitness coach for Los Blancos – Xabi Alonso had entrusted this to his own staff. Joining Pintus on Arbeloa’s staff will be Ricardo da Silva as another fitness coach. His assistant manager is to be Julian Carmona, who has accompanied Arbeloa during his rise through the Real Madrid ranks, and is a friend of his. Goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis will remain in situ, and Francis Sanchez will join as an analyst.

Tactical move from Real Madrid

Certainly from the club’s point of view, it makes sense to have it known to the squad that Arbeloa may well be a permanent solution, and that he is in the club’s plans for foreseeable. Given Xabi Alonso’s authority was questioned, if Arbeloa were to be declared an interim manager, it would weaken his standing in the dressing room.