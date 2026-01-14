Levante and Cameroon forward Karl Etta Eyong has been attracting interest ever since his fast start to the season. Plenty of talk has followed that the 22-year-old could be line for a big-money move next summer, but that idea could be brought forward if Los Granotas decide to cash in earlier.

Etta Eyong joined from Villarreal in the summer for just €3m, although it is thought that they have a buyback option and a 50% sell-on clause. His release clause is believed to be in the region of €30m, meaning Levante can already make five times what they paid for him if another side does activate the clause.

In his 14 Liga appearances this season, Etta Eyong has six goals and three assists this season (one goal and two assists for Villarreal), but has stood out as Levante’s primary threat up front so far. Cashing in on Etta Eyong could well be the sensible option from a business point of view, but it would also dramatically harm their chances of staying in La Liga.

CSKA Moscow make offer for Etta Eyong

According to Cadena Cope, CSKA Moscow have revived interest in Etta Eyong from the summer. They have made an offer worth close to the €30m figure of his release clause. The Cameroonian hitman is yet to be convinced by the idea of switch to Russia at this point though. Previously he has declared a desire to play in the Premier League in the future. Earlier in the season, CSKA had an offer of €20m plus €4m in variables turned down for Etta Eyong.

🇮🇹 La Atalanta sigue muy de cerca a Kervin Arriaga. 🫣 Hay un equipo de la Premier que se ha movido en las últimas horas para hacerse con el jugador. ‼️ No obstante, el Genoa sigue en cabeza para llevárselo. 🎙 @german_ml23. pic.twitter.com/G7SzohnO1I — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 13, 2026

Kervin Arriaga also attracting interest

Another of Levante’s summer recruits is also a potential exit in the January transfer window. Joining from Partizan in the summer for just €500k. El Chiringuito claim that Genoa are leading the race for the Honduran international, but a Premier League side and Atalanta are also interested in him. Cope say Genoa are willing to offer up to €5m for Arriaga – he has a €20m release clause, giving Levante plenty of control over his future.

Arriaga, 28, has made 16 appearances since arriving, scoring once and assisting once. After his first start in late September, he has begun every game but one in La Liga.