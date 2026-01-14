Juventus to sign Spain international on free transfer

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza has been one of the standout performers at his position for much of the last three seasons in La Liga. However it seems he is set to part for fresh pastures in the summer.

The former Barcelona man has long been linked with a move away from Celta Vigo. Os Celeste have been attempting to renew his deal for the past 12 months without any luck, despite Mingueza admitting on several occasions he was very comfortable in Galicia. Barcelona retained a 50% sell-on fee on Mingueza, who joined Celta for free, but with his contract up in the summer, it seems that both Celta and the Blaugrana will come out of it empty-handed.

Juventus poised to seal agreement with Mingueza

Mingueza has been courted in the Premier League for some time, with Aston Villa pursuing him last January. Celta will not look to sell Mingueza this month though, and have requested the entirety of his €20m release clause to do so. MD say reference a number of reports from Italian media saying that an agreement has been reached between Mingueza and Juventus for the Spain international to head to Turin in the summer.

Mingueza’s role at Celta Vigo

Since Rafael Benitez’s tenure at Celta, Mingueza has been an instrumental piece of puzzle for Celta. Playing on the left or right side of defence, be it in a four or a five, his ability on the ball has become a key weapon for Celta. Whether that be building up play from the back, or getting into the final third and providing the decisive pass, Mingueza has become one of their most creative players.

This season he has one goal to his name and four assists in 23 appearances. Since arriving at Balaidos, Mingueza has made 122 appearances, giving 12 assists and scoring seven times. His form has also earned him several Spain call-ups, being capped four times.